Football match in aid of CRY Ireland will remember much-loved Pamela

By Suzanne Pender

A PLACE she loved and will always be remembered is the venue for a special fundraising event on Saturday 25 June. The Pamela Reid Memorial Match featuring Palatine versus Éire Óg in aid of CRY Ireland (Cardiac Arrest in the Young) will take place in the grounds of Palatine GAA from 5pm on the day, with music and a raffle in the clubhouse later that evening, all in aid of this very worthy cause.

The event is in memory of Pamela (née Hutton), who died suddenly at her home in Springfield Park, Burrin Road, Carlow in October last year at the age of just 37. Beloved wife to John, mother to Seán and daughter to Kevin and Kathleen Hutton from Pollerton Big, Carlow, Pamela’s sudden death stunned the entire community, her loss still so difficult to comprehend.

Pamela’s loved ones decided to hold the memorial match to raise awareness of sudden adult death and to raise funds for the extraordinary work of CRY Ireland.

It’s an appropriate fundraising event, given Pamela’s devotion to the GAA and in particular her husband and son’s sporting life with Pal. GAA was a passion very much shared by the Reid and Hutton families, with the Huttons having close connections with Éire Óg.

“Pamela loved the football … she never missed a match,” her husband John told The Nationalist.

“We just wanted to do something for the charity and to remember Pamela. The match is the weekend of her birthday. It’s going to be tough. Any match we’ve gone to since seems weird without her being there, but the support we’ve had has been brilliant.

“The businesses of Carlow have just been so supportive, it’s incredible,” added John.

The event kicks off at 5pm with a Pal versus Éire Óg under-13 match, with Pamela and John’s son Seán proudly joining his Pal teammates on the field.

Then at 6.30pm, the clubs’ senior teams will compete. Admission is €10, with U16s free.

The matches will be followed by a night in Pal clubhouse that will include live music and a raffle with lots of stunning prizes up for grabs, from two-night hotel stays to gym membership, amazing vouchers and fabulous hampers.

“The businesses of Carlow have been absolutely brilliant – they’ve been so good. We’ve been overwhelmed by the response,” said John.

“We really wanted to do something for the charity who do so much for sudden adult death, and we really appreciate the support,” he added.

Sponsorship cards are available at the Pal clubhouse, Bennekerry and there’s also a GoFundMe page where people can also donate to the fundraiser.