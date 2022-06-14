Grange church celebrates bicentenary next Sunday

The Grange bicentenary committee

By Suzanne Pender

THIS Sunday, 19 June, the community of Grange will celebrate a very historic milestone as it marks the 200th anniversary of its local church. The bicentenary of St John the Baptist Church has been warmly supported by all in the community, with a very special day of celebration planned.

Events begin with a concelebrated Mass at 3pm led by Bishop Denis Nulty, who will be joined by the priests of the parish, along with clergy who formerly served in the parish or have connections to the local community. The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting.

The bicentenary is also very much a celebration and a remembrance of the lives of the thousands of people who professed their faith in Grange church over the years.

Following the Mass, a granite plaque will be unveiled to mark the occasion and a tree planted within the grounds of the church.

A book, entitled The bicentenary of Grange Church 1822-2022, which traces the history of the church, the cemetery, the school and the economic and social life of the area since 1822, will also be launched on the day. Written by local historian and author Jimmy O’Toole, the publication recalls a fascinating series of stories relating to the church, the cemetery and the lives and careers of many local people.

Grange NS will also hold an art display on the day, reflecting the history of the church, its prominence in community life and the role it plays in local people’s lives.

Following the formalities, refreshments will be served in the hall, thanks to the support of the local community.