Presentation College awards night

*A full gallery of the award winners is in today’s paper

THE annual awards ceremony took place recently in Presentation College, Carlow to recognise the students achievements, both academically and through extra-curricular activities. The awards ranged from sporting achievements, Musician of the Year, Student of the Year, AILO/AIPO linguists Olympiad, the student council, CEIST (Catholic Education Irish Schools Trust), Bridin Quinn, and the Amanda O’Mahony Memorial German Award.

It was uplifting to recognise the continuous hard work being done by all staff and students, both inside and outside of the classroom.

The school would like to congratulate all the worthy award recipients and thank them for always representing themselves and the school with such pride and honour. They wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Junior Boys Football Player of the Year, Danny McGrath; Senior Boys Football Player of the Year, Adam Shaw; Junior Girls Football Player of the Year, Tessa Harris-Byrne; Senior Girls Football Player of the Year, Sarah Doyle; Junior Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Conall McGuire; Senior Boys Soccer Player of the Year, Cillian McGrath; Junior Ladies Soccer Player of the Year, Millie Cope; Senior Ladies Soccer Player of the Year, Sarah Nolan.

Junior Hurler of the Year, Dylan McGrath; Senior Hurler of the Year, Seán Buggy; Junior Camogie Player of the Year, Gráinne Thompson; Rugby Player of the Year, Daniel Donovan; Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Callum Joyce; Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Keira Doyle; Junior Athlete of the Year, Chloe Ryan; Senior Athlete of the Year, Adam Shaw.

Junior Sports Star of the Year, Marie Cranny; Senior Sports Star of the Year, Aibha Kiernan; International Sports Star of the Year, Aoife Kelly; First Year Girls Sports Star, Siofra Harvey; First Year Boys Sports Star, Gael O’Rock.

Junior Student Council Award, Daniel Nolan; Senior Student Council Award, Seán O’Driscoll; AILO Finalist Award, Jake Baker and Oliwier Jakubiec; AIPO Finalist Award, Jia Hao Zhou; Musician of the Year Award, Aaron Smith; Amanda O’Mahony Memorial German Award, Vlad-Flavius Florea; Bridin Quinn Award, Leo Dowling; CEIST Award, Seán O’Driscoll.

Junior Students of the Year, Marie Cranny and Aoife Moody; Senior Students of the Year, Doireann Broderick and Aaron Smith.