South Carlow walk named among top ten in Ireland

A south Carlow walking route has been named one of the best in Ireland.

The Graiguenamanagh to St Mullins walk along the Barrow was named among the top ten walks in the Irish Times weekend magazine.

It was described as a ‘true scene-stealer’ and one of ‘Ireland’s great waterways.’

Starting from Graiguenamanagh bridge, the 12kms route is given some superlative praise by writer John G O’Dwyer.

“Walk downstream from what locals call Graig and notice slow-motion time begin drifting indolently by as you get close and personal with one of Ireland’s great waterways.”

The piece recommends the Mullicháin Café for a bite and a visit to St Mullins Abbey.