Tripadvisor reveals ‘best of the best’ things to do in Ireland

Tripadvisor has revealed the “best of the best” things to do in Ireland and around the world, with Irish attractions gaining European and global recognition.

The title of Top Experience in Ireland was awarded to Dark Dublin Guided Walking Tour. This experience also placed 15th in Europe.

The Dublin walking tour discovers the spooky side of Dublin with a small-group, focused on the city’s dark history. During the sightseeing stroll, people hear stories about murder and grave robbing, while the tour includes popular city landmarks such as Dublin Castle and St Patrick’s Cathedral.

Other notable Irish winners include, a Guided Climb of Carrauntoohil in Beaufort, Killarney which ranked second in Ireland and 16th in Europe in the Top Experiences category.

A Cliffs of Moher Tour Including Wild Atlantic Way and Galway City from Dublin also came third in Ireland and 23rd in Europe in the Top Experiences category.

In the Popular Culture Tours category, Windmill Lane Recording Studios – Visitor Experience in Dublin placed eighth in the world.

The number one Top Experience in the World for 2022 was awarded to Amsterdam Open Boat Canal Cruise. The boat tour travels along Amsterdam’s canals passing the Anne Frank House, the Jordaan, the Houseboat Museum and more.

Tripadvisor’s number one attraction for 2022 is Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, while in Ireland, it’s 14 Henrietta Streetin Dublin that takes the top spot.

The museum is not only gaining recognition in Ireland this year. The historic site is also named 14th best-rated attraction in Europe. Kilmainham Gaol Museum placed second in Ireland’s top attractions list and 17th in Europe.

Other activities and attractions which features in the Top 10 Experiences in Ireland included Dublin Panoramic E-Bike Tour with Howth Adventures in Dublin, and Howth Walking Tours, the 1916 Rebellion Walking Tour in Dublin, Irish Rock’N’Roll Museum Experience in Dublin and the Dublin Coastal Hike and Pints in Howth.

Further south, Dingle Sea Safari placed 10th on the list of the Top 10 Experiences in Ireland.

Kate Urquhart, General Manager, Experiences at Tripadvisor, says: “Today, I’m thrilled to announce the winners of the 2022 Travellers’ Choice Things to Do Awards, celebrating the past year’s most amazing tours and activities.

“From a luxurious food-filled evening to a long-haul trek, there is something for every traveller on this list. Tripadvisor offers an unparalleled platform to find and book things to do, so check out this year’s winners to discover the tours and activities travellers say you can’t miss.”