Carlow Mayor’s Awards pay tribute to our local heroes

By Suzanne Pender

THE remarkable efforts of local people to enhance, promote and encourage their town and the people who live there were commended at the Carlow town 2022 Mayor Awards.

Mayor of Carlow Municipal District cllr Ken Murnane honoured six recipients at a special function in Carlow Town Hall recently, the first citizen paying tribute to their determination and commitment to Carlow. The recipients were Randal Dempsey, Bríde de Róiste and Carlow Town Parade, Justin Kelly and The Backline, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, Ken Tucker and Eugene Walsh, encompassing all aspect of life in Carlow from music and community to education, the environment and our local history.

Cllr Murnane read a citation in relation to each of those honoured, before an audience that included members of Carlow Municipal District and the award winners’ families and friends.

Randal Dempsey was honoured for his promotion of John Tyndall’s connection with Co Carlow, a passion and interest that has reignited the extraordinary legacy of the trailblazing scientist.

It was Randal who campaigned tirelessly to change a memorial to Tyndall located in the Swiss Alps, which had described the eminent Irish and Carlow physicist as British. After consultation and agreement with the authorities in Switzerland and Ireland, a suitable plaque with agreed wording in four languages, including Irish, was cast in Dublin and transported to Belalp in 2020. This will be formally unveiled on the 202nd anniversary of Tyndall’s birth on 2 August at a special ceremony attended by the Swiss president Ignazio Cassis.

This plaque was funded by the Town and Village programme for Carlow, while on the same day a Tyndall nature trail funded by the Swiss authorities will also be unveiled.

Bríde de Róiste and Carlow Town Parade were also honoured for the wonderful efforts they’ve made since 1983 to ensure that Carlow celebrates our national feast day. Insurance concerns, health and safety issues, poor weather and even a pandemic have not stopped this hardworking committee from adapting and re-envisaging the task of hosting a parade in the town.

The hope for the future is to have a St Patrick’s Festival comprised of both the parade and street entertainment, which is what the people of Carlow expect and deserve.

There was a mayor’s award, too, for Justin Kelly and The Backline, a forum which started on Facebook just over two years ago.

The Backline was Justin’s brainchild and has always been about making connections, having a bit of craic and getting everyone through the coronavirus pandemic. Justin’s vision to create The Backline was his way of keeping people connected, with musical challenges set and local musicians performing those challenges. But as the weeks progressed, the word spread, and it wasn’t just well-known local musicians taking part, but people who had found their voice, bravely had a go and reaped the benefits.

From the outset, The Backline was about encouragement, entertainment, inclusion and connection, and it’s Carlow’s most exciting social media forum, which now boasts 2,700 members and is still growing.

President of Carlow College Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh was honoured for his great leadership and an unwavering commitment not only to the college, its students, its staff and its strategic objectives but also to what the college can bring to the economic, social and cultural development of the county and the region.

Fr Conn also gives freely of his time to contribute to the wider community of Carlow and the surrounding areas as chair of the board of management of Presentation College, board member of Carlow Institute of Further Education and Training, board member and chaplain at Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc and also chaplain to Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach.

Ken Tucker was honoured in recognition of his contribution to voluntary work with Carlow Tidy Towns.

Working together with volunteers, agencies, businesses, schools and the local authority, Carlow Tidy Towns continues to strive to make our town a great place to live in, to work in, to study in and to visit.

Ken is the current chairperson, but has been working tirelessly with this group as a volunteer for many years. He has reared his family and continues to run a successful business in our town, but his love for Carlow and its people shines through with the passionate commitment he gives to the local Tidy Towns group.

Eugene Walsh was awarded for his contribution to voluntary work in the community and was described as “a shining example of what active citizenship is all about”.

Eugene first came to the council’s attention when he waged war on illegally dumped shopping trollies and was frequently seen up to his knees in the River Burrin removing trollies and other debris to support the wildlife in the area and make the area safe. Over the years, he could be seen in any part of town, litter picker and bag in hand. Eugene also spearheaded the transformation of Hanover Park.