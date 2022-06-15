Choir’s eclectic mix went down a treat

By Suzanne Pender

A CHORAL performance but not as you know it from Carlow Voices last week had everything from wonderful solos and beautiful quartets to stunning instrumental pieces as part of the programme.

The local choir performed in Carlow College as part of Carlow Arts Festival, featuring a variety and light listening pieces along with some well-known favourites and beautiful choral arrangements.

Under the musical direction of Patrick Rafter, Carlow Voices, accompanied by Maura D Rafter, were thrilled to be part of this year’s very successful arts festival.

From Gabriel Fauré’s Cantique de Jean Racine to the classic Can’t help falling in love, also included were The prayer and a beautiful arrangement of Danny Boy.

The large audience was also treated to some wonderful solo pieces, with Mary Cowan performing Grace, Suzanne Pender Carrickfergus and Aoibhinn Foley Waltz from The Merry Widow.

Then it was the turn of the quartets, with Elaine Curtis, Mary O’Malley, Alexander Rafter and Patrick Rafter performing the haunting Mo Ghile Mear, with Philippa Jennings, Mary O’Malley, Alexander Rafter and Patrick Rafter performing Ave Verum.

An absolute highlight was a virtuoso recital by the choir’s musical director Patrick Rafter, the renowned concert violinist. Patrick had the audience enthralled with his outstanding performance on violin of Coolin, Czardas and then alongside his brother Alexander for Neil Sedaka’s Solitaire.

Carlow Voices now take a break for the summer, but will return to rehearsals in September. The choir welcomes new members and can be contacted by email at [email protected], via Facebook or any choir member.