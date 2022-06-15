Death notices and funeral arrangements

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

 

Michael Ryan

Monacurragh, Carlow and formerly of Ballymurphy, Borris, Co. Carlow, June 13th 2022 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Chris and much loved father of Tom, Conor, Mike and John. Predeceased by his infant son James, grandson Joseph and sister Bessie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother John, sisters Mary and Kitty, daughters-in-law Mairead, Amanda and Moira, grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Lily, Dessie, Zoe, David, Darcey, Harry, Sam and Robyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday evening in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

House private, please.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

