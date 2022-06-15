Intrepid climbers will scale our highest peaks for charity

By Suzanne Pender

THERE’S no limit to what one local group is willing to do for three very worthy charities – from chest waxes to head shaves or even taking on Ireland’s highest peaks in just one weekend!

The Four Peaks Challenge is the brainchild of Carlow town native David Rea, who decided to raise funds for three charities very close to his heart: the Irish Cancer Society, the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and the Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel (ONE).

“What started out as an individual challenge has now become a group challenge with around 25 joining me on the Four Peaks Challenge,” explained David, who now lives in Bagenalstown. “It’s going to be tough, but we’re up for it.”

The gutsy group will leave Carlow in the early hours of Friday 1 July to climb the highest peak in each province over the weekend, starting with Lugnaquilla, Co Wicklow and Donard, Co Down on Friday, Mweelrea in Co Mayo on Saturday and Carrauntoohil, Co Kerry on Sunday!

It’s a tall order, but the group have been training hard over recent months to ensure they are match fit for all the climbing and all that driving!

“A lot joining me have some connection with cancer, including my niece Sarah Foley from Wexford, who is coming along after getting the all-clear,” said David, who adds that he’ll also be honouring his relatives Muriel Rea, Rona Kidd and his cousin Leanne on the climb.

Son of Des and Maureen Rea from Carlow town, David’s mother was diagnosed with dementia just over four years ago. And David speaks with tremendous pride about how his 87-year-old father Des is her sole carer and is unstinting in his devotion. “He looks after her 24/7 and I’m in awe of him,” said David.

“People will probably remember my dad from the toy and fishing tackle shop on Dublin Street he had during the 1970s,” he adds.

Supporting the work of the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland is therefore hugely important to David.

“I’m ex-army, so we’ll also be joined by some ex-army veterans,” says David.

“The ONE is an incredible charity and do so much to support all veterans of the Irish defence forces, offering accommodation for people who would otherwise be homeless, support services … what they do is so important,” he added.

To support the fundraiser, a charity night will be held in Railway House, Bagenalstown this Friday, 17 June, from 9.30pm.

Amazingly, David has convinced a bunch of people to step up and willingly face the wax or shears! Leg and chest waxes, head shaves and all sorts of fun and mayhem is planned, with John ‘Doc’ Dermody as MC. Music will be provided by Jimmy Dillon and Harry Doran, while there’ll also be a raffle with lots of terrific prizes up for grabs.

All are welcome to come along, support via sponsorship cards or donate through GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/ms5ex-4-peaks-challenge-2022…..