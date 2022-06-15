Ryanair’s Italian staff to join strikes planned for next week

  • Home >
Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Keith Weir, Reuters

Unions representing staff and cabin crew for Ryanair in Italy have called a 24-hour strike for June 25th, coinciding with walkouts the budget airline is facing the same day in other parts of Europe.

Unions FILT-CGIL and UIL Trasporti said they were seeking improved pay and conditions after staging a four-hour stoppage earlier in June.

Ryanair workers in Spain and Portugal have announced strikes for late June and the Italian unions said they also expected stoppages in France and Belgium.

Labour unrest and staff shortages in Europe are causing headaches for travellers heading into the peak summer season, with airports and airlines clamouring to find more workers, minimise cancelled flights and reduce delays.

Ryanair ranked first for the number of passengers travelling to and from Italy last year as Alitalia shrunk its network before handing over to smaller ITA Airways.

