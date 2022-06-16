  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • A fire has completely gutted a factory in Carlow town

A fire has completely gutted a factory in Carlow town

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Getting the fire at Oglesby and Butler under control 
photos: Karl McDonough

 

The building has been completely destroyed

Part of what remains at Oglesby and Butler

 

The remains of Oglesby and Butler after the fire on Thursday
photo; Karl McDonough

 

Staff from Hannon’s Maxol across the road bring supplies to those affected at the fire on Thursday.
photo; Karl McDonough

 

At the height of the blaze this afternoon. Photo: Dermot O’Brien

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A FIRE has broken out in a factory in Carlow town, causing huge disruption to traffic, while sending billows of thick, black smoke into the air.

The blaze broke out in the Oglesby and Butler factory on the O’Brien Road this (Thursday) afternoon when several explosion-type noises could be heard. Within a short time, the building was engulfed in flames and fire service and emergency crews were in attendance.

It caused serious disruption around the area, which has a large volume of school traffic.

Fire tenders from across Co Carlow and beyond are attending to the scene and Carlow Co Council has issued a warning that there may be a loss of water while the fire is being brought under control.

According to a garda source, no one was seriously injured in the fire

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Jobs in Carlow

Thursday, 16/06/22 - 4:02pm

Major fire at industrial plant in Carlow town

Thursday, 16/06/22 - 3:40pm

‘Significant fire’ at the Oglesby and Butler premises

Thursday, 16/06/22 - 3:14pm