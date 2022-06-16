A fire has completely gutted a factory in Carlow town

The building has been completely destroyed

At the height of the blaze this afternoon. Photo: Dermot O’Brien

By Elizabeth Lee

A FIRE has broken out in a factory in Carlow town, causing huge disruption to traffic, while sending billows of thick, black smoke into the air.

The blaze broke out in the Oglesby and Butler factory on the O’Brien Road this (Thursday) afternoon when several explosion-type noises could be heard. Within a short time, the building was engulfed in flames and fire service and emergency crews were in attendance.

It caused serious disruption around the area, which has a large volume of school traffic.

Fire tenders from across Co Carlow and beyond are attending to the scene and Carlow Co Council has issued a warning that there may be a loss of water while the fire is being brought under control.

According to a garda source, no one was seriously injured in the fire