Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach annual awards

THERE was a great buzz in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach recently as the entire student body, along with the staff, gathered to celebrate Lá na nGradam together for the first time since 2019. The many achievements of students, from first years right up to sixth years, were recognised and acknowledged by their teachers and peers.

Recently-appointed principal and Carlow native Orlagh Ní Fhaoláin, vice-principal Tomás de Buitléir and members of the teaching staff presented various awards during the event. Students excelled in areas such as debating, sport, poetry, music, dancing and personal achievement, while four former students returned to the Gaelcholáiste for recognition of their excellent leaving certificate results from 2021.

The school would like to wish all students and their families a happy and safe summer break agus go n-éirí an t-ádh libh ar fad don bhliain seo chugainn.