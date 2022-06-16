Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach annual awards

Thursday, June 16, 2022

 

Sixth-year graduation Mass with An t-athar Conn

 

 

An leas príomhoide de Buitléir, Adam Ó Bruadar and príomhoide Ní Fhaoláin with Sciath Mhic Cárthaigh

 

THERE was a great buzz in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach recently as the entire student body, along with the staff, gathered to celebrate Lá na nGradam together for the first time since 2019. The many achievements of students, from first years right up to sixth years, were recognised and acknowledged by their teachers and peers.

Recently-appointed principal and Carlow native Orlagh Ní Fhaoláin, vice-principal Tomás de Buitléir and members of the teaching staff presented various awards during the event. Students excelled in areas such as debating, sport, poetry, music, dancing and personal achievement, while four former students returned to the Gaelcholáiste for recognition of their excellent leaving certificate results from 2021.

The school would like to wish all students and their families a happy and safe summer break agus go n-éirí an t-ádh libh ar fad don bhliain seo chugainn.

 

Teacher Declan Ó Laochra with Caitlín Ní Raoghail, the Poetry Aloud winner

 

Camogie Player of the Year Éadaoin Ní Dhuaig Ní Dhiomsaigh

 

Eoin, Enya, Aongus and Ava receive awards for their leaving certificate achievements

IMTA junior maths competition winners: (back) Ronan Ó Riain, Thomas Ó Gormáin and Nicole Osbourne; (front) Niamh Ni Dhonnabhain, Émer Ni Mhaoileoin, Jessie Ní Bhaoill and Róisin Ní Raoghaill

 

Junior and senior champion hurlers

 

Lauryn Webster, Caoimhe Amond and Grace Ní Ghearáin 

Senior basketball awards

 

Transition year digi laochra awards

