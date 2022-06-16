KCETB celebrates students’ success at thank you event

KILKENNY and Carlow Education and Training Board Adult Education Service was delighted to welcome learners to a celebratory thank you morning in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow recently.

Learners from Carlow Adult Learning Service, Community Education, Back to Education Initiative (BTEI), Carlow Adult Guidance Service, Vocational Education Training Opportunities Scheme (VTOS) and Youthreach all came together to celebrate their successes and achievements throughout the year.

John O’Neill, Adult Education Officer with KCETB, welcomed learners and congratulated them on their tremendous work ethic and perseverance throughout the year.

He highlighted the benefits of learning in everyday life and encouraged learners to continue on their path of life-long learning.

Paddy Moran, a neuro culture coach and trainer from Carlow, gave insights and techniques on how to manage change. He spoke of the importance of learner reflection on their courage in returning to education and encouraged them to focus on hope and kindness in creating positive personal growth.

Paddy specialises in working with leaders and teams around the world assisting them to create healthy, high-performing organisations.

The event showcased KCETB’s adult education service as well as providing a platform for learners to connect and network about their experiences within KCETB. Staff were on hand to talk with learners about the many and varied offerings and to assist learners with progression options within the adult education service.

The event also served to highlight some of the great work ongoing within KCETB including an interactive pottery demonstration where Jayne Foley, community education tutor, assisted by Kathleen Feeney, created a floral KCETB presentation plaque with learners invited to participate in making and painting clay flowers, which will be included in the final piece.

KCETB has a long history and tradition in the provision of adult education programmes. Through its adult education service, it strives to continually develop and provide a wide range of quality learning opportunities for adults throughout the counties of Kilkenny and Carlow. The aim of the service is to encourage, enable and support adults who wish to return to education to avail of the educational opportunities that best suits their needs.

The Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board Adult Education Service provides courses and supports to learners at centres throughout the county, from basic education to level 6 in a broad range of areas on a part-time and full-time basis, including healthcare, business, childcare, reading and writing, art, ICT, mathematics, horticulture, retail and many more, as well as providing adults with an opportunity to explore their educational and career options with Carlow Adult Guidance Service.