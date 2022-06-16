New project to celebrate Carlow food producers

South East Food Stories has just been launched to help promote the wide variety of producers, providers and makers delivering quality foods directly from source to plates across Carlow and the south east.

The south east is known for an abundance of naturally sourced food and drink, and for its unique and inventive makers and producers.

The pilot agri-food initiative incorporates produce from across Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford and highlights the businesses working hard to keep food sustainability at the heart of what they do.

Speaking about the impact of the South East Food Stories concept, Mary White of Blackstairs Eco Trails said: “South East Food Stories gives us the chance to showcase what we feel really passionate about – the land around us and the wonderful produce it gives us. We love talking people through how they can forage for their own food, producing sustainable organic additions to any table.”

Find out more about South East Food Stories at http://southeastfoodstories.com

Séamus Doran, assistant head of economic development & enterprise with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office said: “South East Food Stories offers an exciting opportunity for those in the food and drink sector to work together collaboratively, both within their individual counties and on a regional level. Each county in the South East has a vibrant food story based on authentic produce and local provenance. South East Food Stories weaves these threads together to make the South East region, and each of its counties, an attractive destination for those who want a quality visitor experience.”

The campaign is inspired by the importance of food and its production as part of our overall tourism experience. All five counties have hundreds of years’ worth of heritage and history with wonderful visitor experiences, which serve as a backdrop to fresh experiences and new stories.