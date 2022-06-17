Cllr McDonald’s ambitious plans for Bagenalstown

By Elizabeth Lee

CLLR Arthur McDonald, who has just been elected as cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown municipal district, harbours ambitions for the town to have its own hotel and service station with a fast-food drive-through.

Cllr McDonald was elected to the chair of Bagenalstown MD at its annual general meeting on Wednesday. He was proposed by cllr Tommy Kinsella and seconded by outgoing cathaoirleach Michael Doran. Cllr Kinsella was elected as leas cathaoirleach.

One of cllr McDonald’s main aspirations for Bagenalstown is for an improvement in its tourism facilities and said that the town needs a cash injection to provide what’s needed.

“Bagenalstown has been left behind in relation to Carlow and Tullow with regards to the regeneration of the town. They’ve done very well with regeneration, urban renewal and active travel. They’ve gotten a lot of money from that,” he asserted.

“What Bagenalstown needs is a hotel, so we need to zone an area for that. I think that the old meat plant on the Royal Oak Road would be an ideal place for a hotel or else a spot overlooking the river.”

He continued that the River Barrow could be enhanced by the addition of a promenade and a boat slip, which would add to its attraction to tourists.

Cllr McDonald also said that he would like to see the development of a service station complex, complete with a drive-through McDonald’s, in the town.

“I’d love to see a services complex like they have in Tinryland or Paulstown, with a drive-through McDonald’s. The meat factory site would be a good place for that,” he concluded.