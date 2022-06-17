Comedy night in Scragg’s

By Suzanne Pender

FANCY a night of laughter from some of the most exciting names on the Irish comedy scene? Well, look no further than Scragg’s Alley this Friday night.

Stand Up @ Scragg Alley by SBG Comedy takes place this Friday night with doors opening at 7.30pm and the show beginning at 8pm.

Back following their sellout show in May, there’s an excellent line-up planned with resident host Shannon Basso Gaule kick starting proceedings.

Carlow native Shannon has recently returned from New Zealand, where he was awarded best newcomer by the comedy guild in 2020 and was also a finalist in Galway’s Show me the Funny comedy competition in 2022.

Headliner at Scragg’s is the amazing Lolsy Byrne, an award-winning stand-up and one of the stars of the TRY Channel, gaining hundreds of millions of views with their Irish People Try… videos.

Others on the bill include Nghia Mai, Daniel Lukas, Kyle Philip and Taran O’Sullivan.

Tickets for the comedy gig are €10 and can be booked via Eventbrite or at the door.