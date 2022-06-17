Joan’s paintings take inspiration from Peig Sayers

Artist Joan Coen

By Suzanne Pender

A SERIES of paintings by local artist Joan Coen are currently on display in the award winning [email protected] restaurant.

The oil on canvas paintings take inspiration from the account of Peig Sayers’ pilgrimage to the blessed Well of Molt as described in her book Machnamh Seanmhná, first published in 1939.

Irish author and seanchaí Peig Sayers, affectionately or otherwise referred to as simply Peig by all who studied the account of her life on the Great Blasket island as part of their Irish curriculum for the leaving certificate, will have heard her described as one of Ireland’s greatest woman storytellers.

Peig set out on the pilgrimage to Tobar na Molt with her friend Cáit and a group of islanders,18 in all, on a fine morning in June – a morning so vividly described by Peig.

Through the visual language of painting, intuition and the spiritual essence of colour, Joan seeks expression of her feeling for Peig Sayers’ wonderful account of a pilgrimage.

She finds the group of men and women grounded in humanity and joyful in expression as they engage with life as it unfolds – a life underpinned with the transcendence of their poetry and their song.

Joan is a professional artist. Born in Ballyferriter in west Kerry, she has lived most of her adult life in Carlow.

She began her artistic journey many years ago as a self-taught painter, describing herself as having been ‘startled’ into painting by experiencing the vivid beauty of a marsh marigold on the banks of the River Barrow.

The exhibition of seven abstract paintings is entitled Turas will be on view in [email protected] throughout the summer.