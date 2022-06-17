Judge issues bench warrant for arrest of anti-vaccine activist after second court no-show

Gordon Deegan

A judge has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of anti-vaccine activist Antonio Mureddu after he failed to turn up to Ennis District Court for a second time in two weeks.

Judge Mary Larkin issued the bench warrant for the arrest of Mr Mureddu (45) of Headford Arms Hotel, Headford, Co Galway following a Garda application.

In the case, Mr Mureddu is facing a charge of the alleged assault of a Garda and two separate dangerous driving charges on the same date last August.

Mr Mureddu did not appear at court two weeks ago concerning one of the dangerous driving charges and a medical report was provided to court on behalf of Mr Mureddu which said he has “Covid symptoms – flu like”.

A similar report was handed into court on Friday, again saying Mr Mureddu has “Covid Symptoms – flu like”.

Sergeant Louis Moloney said Mr Mureddu had been informed of Friday’s proceedings via registered post and, in response to his non-appearance in court, applied for the bench warrant for the arrest of Mr Mureddu and for him to be brought before a district court for the execution of the bench warrant.

Assault

In the case, Mr Mureddu is accused of assaulting Garda James Hanley with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of himself for an alleged offence, dangerous driving at Knockanean, outside Ennis, on August 10th, 2021, contrary to Section 19 of the Criminal Justice Act, (Public Order Act) 1994.

Mr Mureddu is also accused of dangerous driving on the M18 motorway at Caheraphuca, Crusheen and on the same motorway at Ballymacahill, Ennis on August 10th.

In relation to separate and unconnected alleged motoring offences before Letterkenny District Court at the start of the month, Mr Mureddu told a judge he will only return to court on alleged motoring offences if he gets €1 million

In court, Mr Mureddu told Judge Brendan O’Reilly: “If you are going to adjourn this it is going to cost you €1 million.”

He added: “I’m not coming next time.”