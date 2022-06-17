Majority of practising Catholics support ordination of women

The majority of practising Catholics in Ireland support the ordination of women.

A survey of tens of thousands of believers in 26 dioceses across the country also say priests should be allowed to marry if they want to, there should be greater roles in the church couples, single parents and those who are divorced or remarried, while they also want more respect for LGBTQI+ people.

The Irish Times says the research, which has also been carried out among Catholics across the world, will be considered by a 160-strong national assembly in Athlone this weekend in preparation for a synod in Rome next year.

The survey also said church-goes want better prepared, shorter sermons and the removal of Old Testament readings from Mass.

It will be Irish Catholics’ contribution to the worldwide Synod on Synodality called by Pope Francis for the Vatican in October 2023.