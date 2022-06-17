Motorist was doing 202kph on Carlow motorway

A driver who was found travelling 200kph on the M9 in Carlow was banned from driving for eight years at Carlow District Court last week.

The Athy man pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without tax on the M9 at Ardnehue, Carlow on 15 October 2021.

Sergeant James Kearney gave evidence that he was carrying out a speed checkpoint when he detected the defendant’s ’12 registered vehicle travelling at 202kph in a 120kph zone.

The defendant was stopped by the garda who asked for an explanation for the dangerous driving.

“He said he had just had the car back on the road and he needed to drive it hard for 20 minutes,” said Sgt Kearney. “(The defendant) was very apologetic and distraught at the scene. He was fully compliant.”

Garda Kearney also noted the tax was also expired and issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice but it was not paid.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said gardaí had been very fair to his client. It had been hoped that the charge would be reduced to careless driving but it had not been acceptable to the state.

Mr O’Flaherty said his client and the car had been off the road prior to the incident due a driving ban. He had served a two-year driving ban imposed in 2019 for driving under the influence.

“The car had been parked up. He got a advice from a mechanic to ‘open up’ the car, a short burst of energy,” he said. “It does not justify breaking the law.”

Judge Cephas Power noted the defendant had been driving almost twice the speed limit. He said the defendant could be fined up to €5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months.

An eight year driving ban was handed down on the dangerous driving charge along with a €400 fine. A further €400 fine was issued for the tax offence.

