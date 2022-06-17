Rathvilly water treatment works commence

By Suzanne Pender

IRISH Water has commenced works to upgrade the water treatment plant in Rathvilly to benefit over 15,000 customers.

Irish Water is working in partnership with Carlow Co Council on the upgrade of Rathvilly water treatment plant, ensuring the delivery of a clean, safe drinking water source.

The Carlow North Regional Water Supply is included on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) remedial action list (RAL), which identifies water supplies that are in need of improvement.

Currently, there is inadequate protection at the plant against microbiological failure and the potential formation of elevated concentrations of Trihalomethanes (THMs).

The completed upgrades will modernise and improve the water treatment process at the plant, ensuring raw water is treated to the quality standards as required by the European Union Council directive and regulations.

Glan Agua Limited is delivering the project on behalf of Irish Water.

The project is expected to take two years, with completion due in the third quarter of 2024.

