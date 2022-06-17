Ride on lawnmower stolen in Bagenalstown

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating the theft of a ride on lawnmower and a generator that were taken from a shed sometime between Wednesday 25th May and Wednesday 15th June. The red Castlegarden mower and the Honda Generator were locked in the shed at Carrigmore, Bagenalstown. The lock on the shed door was broken. Transport would have been required to move these items. If anyone has information or is offered the items for sale contact Gardaí in Carlow. The lock on the shed door was broken. Transport would have been required to move these items. If anyone has information or is offered the items for sale contact Gardaí in Carlow.