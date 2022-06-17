Three young singing stars together for one-off concert

A top night of entertainment is planned for Dunlavin on Sunday 26 June when three top young singing talents come together for a one-off concert. Jack Keogh, Rachel Coyne and Amy Barrett from West Wicklow will perform on stage in the Imaal Hall, Dunlavin, on a night that promises to provide a mix of music genres to suit every taste.

“We are lucky to have such talent in the area and we should celebrate it” says one of the organisers, Mick Murtagh. “It’s a great chance to see all three singers on one night. The three of them have a busy schedule but were all delighted to help when asked.”

Jack Keogh

Jack Keogh is a much sought-after bright young talent on Ireland’s country and western circuit. He has performed all over Ireland and been on stage countrywide as far away as the Kilcar Music Festival in Donegal.

Jack’s debut single “Dreaming of You” was a big hit and continues to attract attention with over one million listens worldwide on Spotify. He followed up with two more singles “Catherine Anne” written by Irish country star Declan Nerney and “100 Numbers”.

Video – Jack Keogh “Dreaming of You” https://youtu.be/BAVHs528lhA

Jack’s songs continue to be played on local radio stations around Ireland and his new self-penned single “Sing My Songs” will be released on Monday 20th June. This will be one of many tracks that will be included in his debut forthcoming album release later in the year.

Rachel Coyne

Rachel Coyne is currently one of the most in demand professional solo singers on the Irish market. She has been invited not once, but twice to sing live on The Late Late Toy Show.

After flooring the nation with her unique version of ‘Never Enough’ from the Greatest Showman, Ryan Tubridy, gifted her the opportunity to record in the iconic Windmill Lane Studio – adding her name to the list of legends that grace its walls.

Video – Rachel Coyne – The Late Late Show – https://youtu.be/ULojRTL_JHE

Rachel has performed as a soloist at the Burt Bacharach Birthday Tribute show in The National Concert Hall and featured as a soloist in the “Angels in the Cathedral” with Chloe Agnew and the “Christmas Concert” headlined by Colm Wilkinson in St Patrick’s Cathedral.

Amy Barrett is a very experienced singer and has performed on stage since a young age. She was a multiple winner of Wicklow’s Scor na nOg solo singing competition and has a Community Games All-Ireland gold medal for singing.

The young singer-songwriter released her debut single “Emilio” in 2018. “Emilio” went straight in as highest new entry in the Irish iTunes chart and reached number two in the Singer/Songwriter Chart behind George Ezra.

Video – Amy Barrett “Emilio” https://youtu.be/3mc7dSPKefg

Amy was invited to support top Irish band The Hothouse Flowers earlier this year. She has appeared on national TV and radio and currently sings with the UCD Choral Scholars.

Proceeds from the event will support St Nicholas, the local successful juvenile GAA club from Dunlavin and Donard/The Glen. The multi-talented Jack Keogh was captain of the St Nicholas Minor Football team when they won the Wicklow A Club Championship last year.

There are still some tickets available – they can be purchased from St Nicholas GAA Committee members, Versara Beauty Salon, Toomey’s Pub and the Glen Lounge.