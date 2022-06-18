Borris festival featured national and international writers

  • Home >
Saturday, June 18, 2022

 

 

Olivia and Alice O’Leary. Photo: Frank Smith

 

Karen Rotheram (Rathcrogue) with former President Mary Robinson. Photo: Frank Smith

 

John Illsley (Dire Straits) and Fiachna O Braoinain (Hothouse Flowers) at the festival. Photo: Frank Smith

 

Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People) and Ruth Wilson (The Affair, Luther)

By Elizabeth Lee

 

THE Borris House Festival of Writing & Ideas had a distinctly international flavour this year having spent the Covid years focussing on home-grown writers.

The think-tank fest looked at the big events that were impacting on the world today such as climate change and war. Conflict journalist has always been an area explored by guests at the festival and this year it was at the forefront, as were writing for the screen, music lyrics, stage, environmental impact, diversity, health and, of course, fiction.

There were also lighter talks and discussions when fans of literature and music got to see and listen to their heroes up close.

Michele Sweetman from Carlow awaiting customers at her stall. Photos: Frank Smith

Highlights include hearing from musicians Laurie Anderson, John Illsley (Dire Straits), Colin Greenwood (Radiohead), Cormac Begley and Philip King.

Lenny Abrahamson, director of films such as ***Adam and Paul*** and the TV series ***Normal People*** and ***Conversations with friends*** was one of the big attractions from the world of film and television as were Stephen Frears, Jeremy Irons, Sinéad Cusask, Nick Broomfield and David Puttnam.

This June, the thirst for politics and the arts was as strong in Borris as ever as tickets for the festival were sold out as was the on-site bookshop which a wide range of titles flew off the trestle tables.

Taking place as ever in Borris House, the Borris festival is the brainchild of Hugo Jellett and Vivienne Guinness.

 

Ruth Swords and Anne Sunderman (Carlow) at the Festival of Writing and Ideas in Borris. Photo: Frank Smith

 

 

