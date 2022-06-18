Burglaries in Graiguecullen and Borris

Gardaí are investigating two burglaries which occurred in recent days in Graiguecullen and Borris.

A break in occurred at a house in Oakley Crescent in the early hours of Tuesday morning 14 June. The house was entered through the back door around 3am but nothing was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity and noticed any suspicious activity to contact them in Carlow Garda Station.

In Borris, a number of items of garden equipment were taken from a shed in Tomduff between Wednesday 8th and Wednesday 15th. The lock on the door was forced and a Husqvarna strimmer and a Husqvarna hedge trimmer were taken. Anyone with any information or who may be offered either of these items for sale is asked contact Carlow Garda Station.