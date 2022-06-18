Cost of living protests take place across the island of Ireland

Kenneth Fox

Cost of living protests are getting underway in towns and cities across the island of Ireland this afternoon.

Demonstrators are accusing the Government of not doing enough to ease the pressure on households.

Fuel costs and rent are two of the major complaints, with consumers also noticing a rise in food prices recently too.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barett wants a windfall tax of 50 percent on energy companies to help pay for measures: “I don’t see how there can be any justification for making super profits when people are being absolutely crucified and driven into poverty.”

He said it is noticeable that even in the UK, Boris Johnson has brought in a 25 per cent windfall tax after being under considerable pressure to do so.

Kicking off soon! Get down to your local protest on the Cost of Living Crisis! 👇 pic.twitter.com/Zq4njpDF8P — People Before Profit (@pb4p) June 18, 2022

Speakers at the Dublin protest will include Fr Peter McVerry, Mary Lou Mc Donald, chief executive of the Senior Citizens Parliament Sue Shaw, Joan Collins, Beth O’Reilly from the Union of Students in Ireland and People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett.

The Government has so far resisted calls for a so-called “mini budget” ahead of the autumn to roll out further measures for families.

However, it has denied allegations that it has been slow to act on the issue, highlighting that the steps it has taken to tackle cost-of-living pressures since last October add up to €2.5 billion.

Dublin march co-ordinator Eddie Conlon said: “Developments in the last two days show that the cost-of-living crisis is deepening, with nearly 30 per cent of households experiencing energy poverty. This will get worse as prices continue to rise.

Protest are already underway in Belfast as Andrew Muir from the Alliance Party posted on Twitter that the Northern Ireland Assembly has to be restored to help ease the cost of living.