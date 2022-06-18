Death notices and funeral arrangements

  • Home >
Saturday, June 18, 2022
RIP

Peter Brophy

Late of Colorado, USA and Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peter passed away peacefully at home with his loving family and carers on June 16th 2022. Peter is pre-deceased by his father Declan. He leaves behind his wife Kate and loving children, Ronin, Ellery, Declan and Fionn and his granddaughter Nina. His mother Eleanor and her partner Paschal. His brother Garvan, sisters Michele and Zara-Marie, sister in law Jodie, brothers in law John and Paul. His niece Jill and nephews Ben and Tim, Uncles, Aunts, cousins and many friends.

May Peter’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.
Noel Gorman

Ardattin, Co.Carlow – 17th June 2022 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; predeceased by his brother Mim and sister-in-law Sadie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gretta, children Grainne, Niamh and Noel, brother Eamon, sisters Mary, Ann, Dolores, Collette and Margaret, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law David and Sean, grandchildren Sarah, Ben, Darragh, Lucy, Dylan, Ethan and Freya, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday and Sunday from 2 o’c until 8 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin on Monday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

 

