Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ardattin, Co.Carlow – 17th June 2022 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; predeceased by his brother Mim and sister-in-law Sadie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Gretta, children Grainne, Niamh and Noel, brother Eamon, sisters Mary, Ann, Dolores, Collette and Margaret, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law David and Sean, grandchildren Sarah, Ben, Darragh, Lucy, Dylan, Ethan and Freya, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday and Sunday from 2 o’c until 8 o’c. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin on Monday morning for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.