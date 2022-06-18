Gaelscoil school fete takes place tomorrow!

By Suzanne Pender

Aonach na Gaelscoil is back tomorrow Sunday 19 June from 2pm-5pm in Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc.

There are numerous activities on offer at this exciting school fete, the school’s main fundraising activity of 2022 and organised by the gaelscoil’s parents association Cairde.

For younger children the much-loved Wibbly Wobbly Wendy will be there from 2pm to 3pm while from 3pm there’s a music performance from the amazing Clara Hutchinson and Fiacc Moriarty.

Davy Fitz watch out because at 3pm it’s the inaugural Gaelscoil’s Fittest Family competition organised by Joe Dunny of Fit2Go. The prize for the winner along with a trophy is a new bike kindly sponsored by Halford’s. Plenty of fun and rivalry guaranteed!

You can try your luck at winning some many wonderful prizes in the wheel of fortune, donated by lots of generous Carlow businesses. Take part in GAA challenges such as an poc fada, etc or have a go at the penalty shoot-out or tennis workshop. There’ll also be duck races, go-karts and for those who are feeling brave enough the dunk tank!

If you’re feeling peckish there’s popcorn, candy floss and the tuck shop.

Finally make sure to pick up some raffle tickets on your way in or at many of the stalls to be in with a chance to win two tickets to Westlife kindly donated by KCLR.

Admission to the Aonach is just €2 while children free. Just bring along lots of loose change and enjoy all the fun!