A number of vans were damaged overnight in Carlow town on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A van parked in Brookhurst, Castleoaks had a window on the driver’s side broken. A second van parked at Tinryland also had the driver’s side fly window broken and a third van parked at Dolmen Court, Brownshill sustained the same damage. All of the incidents happened overnight before 8am. Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.