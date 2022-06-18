Hollywood actor Bill Murray attends All-Ireland hurling quarter-final

  • Home >
Saturday, June 18, 2022

Actor Bill Murray was among the crowds watching the All-Ireland hurling quarter-final between Cork and Galway.

The Hollywood star attended the match at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co Tipperary on Saturday.

Bill Murray and JP McManus watch the game in Semple Stadium. Photo: Tom Maher/Inpho

He was sat alongside staunch Limerick hurling backer JP McManus, the well-known businessman and racehorse owner.

Murray, star of Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and a host of other films, saw Galway book their spot in the All-Ireland semi-finals after a one point win over Cork.

The trip to Semple Stadium wasn’t Murray’s first experience of the GAA – last year while touring Ireland the actor signed up for a raffle to win a signed Mayo jersey.

In a video posted on Twitter last year, Mr Murray said he’d signed up for the local raffle in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, in support of cystic fibrosis care.

Murray spent a number of weeks in Ireland last summer filming a YouTube series alongside author Tom Coyne to play some of the country’s best golf courses.

Murray at the game in Thurles. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

