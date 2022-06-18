Lidl seek to redevelop Carlow supermarket

Lidl are aiming to redevelop their site on the Tullow Road with a new supermarket being constructed.

Lidl have lodged an application for planning permission with Carlow County Council to demolish their current premises and build a new discount foodstore with an expanding their retail area by roughly a third.

The new supermarket would be a part single/part two storey building with a retails sales area of 1650sqm.

The retail giant also wishes to redevelop the existing site layout and car parking while the pedestrian entrance will also be located.

The application also includes electric vehicle charging infrastructure while the new build is set to have roof mounted solar panels.

The application is currently in pre-validation stage with the council and is due to be decided by 9 August.