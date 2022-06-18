Nationalist Archive – Carlow 30 years ago

Photographer Karl McDonough digs through the archives from May 1992 to bring us the images of what was going on in Carlow 30 years ago along with some other cuttings from the Nationalist at the time
The Bennekerry/Tinryland under-16 basketball team which won the Co Carlow Community Games final: (front) Sandra Morrissey, Yvonne Ffrench and Sue Farrell; (back) Caroline Kavanagh, Lorraine Stynes, Orla Nolan and Niamh Foster
Carlow Fight for Sight Campaign presenting a cheque for£26,000 at Ardkeen Hospital. Pictured are Vonnie Doyle (committee), Phonsie Mealy (auctioneer), Maureen Mullins (committee chairperson), Rina Coogan (organiser), Dr Paddy Condon from Ardkeen Hospital and Mona McGarry
The Carlow Novice Four pictured during the Carlow Regatta: Martin Watchorn, Michael Kehoe, Gavin Reddy, Colin Bolger and cox Mary Keating
St Leo’s basketball team celebrating a trophy win
Judging the Carlow Road Safety award winners are Sgt Maurice Reagan, Odran Seeley, retired road saety officer, Paul Maloney, AIB; John McDarby, road safety officer; Ann Conway, CKR, Jim Kearney, Carlow Co Council secretary and John Scott lecturer in communications at Austin Waldron RTC
St Leo’s College Midlands School basketball champions. The second year team defeated Loreto Convent Navan at St Leo’s Sports Hall. They were pictured with PE teacher Louise Keane
Some of the ESB staff that took par in a pole push through Carlow town to raise money for Telethon. Pictured are Niall Brennan, Paddy Sheehan, Donie Redmond, Paddy Holohan, Mick Lyons, Liam Quigley, Sean Love, Peter Brennan and Clement Power
St Patrick’s Boys photographed with Minister for Sport Liam Aylward and captain John Lawlor