New water treatment plant benefits Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

IT was an historic occasion for Ballyconnell last yesterday as Irish Water, in partnership with Wicklow Co Council, officially opened a new €600,000 state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility.

The new treatment plant and supporting infrastructure on the Carlow/Wicklow border will ensure that treated wastewater is now fully compliant with EU Urban Wastewater Directives and will enable future growth and development in the area

The enhanced treatment plant has already facilitated a much-needed expansion of Ballyconnell’s primary school St Mary’s NS.

The special event to mark the occasion also honoured 40 years of dedication by retired senior executive wastewater executive engineer Larry Wolohan.

Attending was cathaoirleach of Wicklow Co Council cllr Shay Cullen, who welcomed the investment by Irish Water.

“This significant investment by Irish Water will ensure that wastewater is collected and treated to the highest environmental standards. The completion of this project in Ballyconnell is vital to ensure we can provide a platform for future growth in the local community.

“I would also like to pay tribute to retired senior executive engineer for Wicklow Co Council Larry Wolohan, whose dedication to Ballyconnell and expertise on both the old and new wastewater treatment plants span four decades,” said cllr Cullen.

Mr Wolohan said that after 40 years of working as an engineer with Wicklow Co Council and other local authorities it was a momentous occasion to witness the opening of the new Ballyconnell Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“A lot of hard work went into the design and construction of the plant and it is an honour to be standing here to see the project brought to reality and serving the community of Ballyconnell,” he said.

Irish Water’s wastewater asset operations lead Brendan Cahalin said that, prior to the completion of the project, the original wastewater treatment plant did not meet the needs of a growing community and surrounding areas.

“Tankered wastewater had to be transported each week to a second wastewater facility for treatment. Following this investment by Irish Water, tankering is no longer required, providing significant cost savings as well as a sustainable wastewater treatment for homes and businesses now and into the future,” said Mr Cahalin.

The project was delivered by David Walsh Civil Engineering Limited as contractor and Ryan Hanley as employers’ representative on behalf of Irish Water.

Irish Water and Wicklow Co Council also acknowledge the diocese of Kildare and Leighlin with regards to acquiring the site to facilitate the new plant.