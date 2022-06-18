Patricia was a quiet, reserved woman whose life revolved around her family



The late Patricia Hughes

By Charlie Keegan

PATRICIA Hughes, St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow passed away peacefully at her home on Monday 9 May. She was the former Patricia Murphy and a native of Knockbrack, Myshall, Co Carlow. Patricia’s death followed a short illness, during which she was cared for at home by her loving family.

Born on 8 August 1935 and one of a family of seven children, Patricia was educated at Myshall National School and at second level in Bunclody. After her school days, she joined the staff of St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow, from where she qualified as a psychiatric nurse.

It was while working in St Dympna’s that she met Ned Hughes from Bagenalstown, also a nurse at the hospital. They fell in love and married in the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall on 28 August 1957. Following her wedding, Patricia had to give up her job because of the marriage ban that existed on working wives at the time.

In later years, Patricia returned to work in St Dympna’s on a temporary basis, which she greatly enjoyed and where she made many new friends.

She will be remembered as a quiet, reserved woman whose life revolved around her family. Patricia minded her grandchildren as they grew up and, as daughter Aileen Wynne commented: “There was always a child in the house.”

Patricia and Ned enjoyed going dancing on a Saturday night in the Carlow Lodge Hotel, now the Woodford Dolmen. They would go dancing with their neighbours Ann and Mick Darcy.

They made a number of trips to Canada and America down the years, visiting their son Peter in Toronto and Patricia’s sister Kathleen Neville in Chicago.

There was a Hughes family gathering in August 2017, when Patricia and Ned celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a dinner in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Knitting, baking, tending to her flower garden and doing the daily crossword on the ***Irish Independent*** were four of Patricia’s favourite pursuits. But her priority at all times remained the welfare of the Hughes generations of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia was proud of her native Myshall roots and spent many holidays in her home place in Knockbrack. She also made regular Sunday visits to her sister Eileen Nolan in Coolasnaughta, Myshall.

A deeply spiritual person, Patricia had a great regard for the Poor Clare Sisters in Graiguecullen and would offer up prayers for people who asked her to pray for them.

Patricia was bereaved in November 2018 by the death of husband Ned. Following Ned’s passing, her health began to fail, but she only became seriously ill in the final five weeks of her life. It was a consolation to Patricia’s family that they were able to nurse her during her final weeks.

Patricia reposed at home on Tuesday 10 May, when many callers to the Hughes home offered their sympathies for the passing of a kind friend and neighbour and popular figure in the Graiguecullen area. Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin led prayers in the house.

The funeral Mass for Patricia Hughes was celebrated by Fr John on Wednesday afternoon, 11 May, in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, where Patricia worshipped for the 64 years she lived in Graigue.

Readings at Mass were by her granddaughters Tracy Deane and Megan Wynne, while Prayers of the Faithful were recited by five grandchildren. The Offertory gifts were brought forward to the altar by Patricia’s daughters Aileen Wynne and Clare McGuill.

Her grandson Patrick McGuill paid tribute to his grandmother in a eulogy at the end of Mass, stressing the deep and loving support she always showed towards family.

The wonderful singing of hymns at Mass was by two of her grandchildren, Niamh and Karen Kelly. The combined Graiguecullen men’s and women’s choir also sang at the Mass.

Following Mass, Patricia was laid to rest with husband Ned in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

She is mourned by her children Peter (Toronto), who travelled from Canada for the obsequies, Teresa Deane (Moyle, Kellistown, Carlow), Cormac (Raheendoran, Carlow), Mary Kelly (Killeshin, Carlow), Clare McGuill (Browneshill Road, Carlow) and Aileen Wynne (Pollerton, Carlow).

Patricia is also survived by her sister Betty Roberts (Myshall, Carlow), her cherished 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law George Deane, Ger Kelly and Thomas Wynne, daughters-in-law Colette Kelly and Eleanor Glynn, by her brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

She was predeceased by her sisters Eileen Nolan (Coolasnaughta, Myshall), Kathleen Neville (Chicago), Rita Perkins (Australia), brothers Tom Murphy and Chas Murphy (both Knockbrack).

The Month’s Mind Mass for Patricia Hughes was celebrated in St Clare’s Church on Sunday 5 June.

May Patricia’s gentle soul rest in peace.