What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received 12 planning applications between 10 and 17 June.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Liam O’Brien (Treasurer of Bagenalstown AFC) wishes to erect two 8m height flood light poles to the existing training area and associated works and also erect PV solar panels on the roof of existing club house at Bagenalstown AFC, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown.

Tom Roche wishes to construct milking parlour, collecting yard/drafting yard and office at Moanmore, Bagenalstown.

Thomas & Joanne Waterman wishes to develop a two-storey extension to the right of the existing building at 30 The Green, Ashfield, Bagenalstown.

Ballon

James Nolan wishes to construct a two-storey dwelling and detached garage at Ballaghmore, Ballon.

Bendistown

Garreenleen Solar Farm Limited wish to apply for a 10-year permission for the proposed development of the underground electricity interconnector cable at Bendinstown.

Borris

Orey Williams wishes to construct a single storey dwelling and garage at Kilcoltrim, Borris.

Ally Fenlon wishes to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage/store at Kilcloney, Borris.

Carlow

JC Brenco Limited wish to demolish an existing building used as a store, permission for the construction of a two-storey dwelling at 7 Centaur Street, Carlow.

Lidl Ireland GmbH wish to construct a new discount foodstore, supermarket development. It would see the demolition of existing single storey foodstore and construction of a part single/part two-storey discount foodstore at Lidl Tullow Road, Carlow incorporating Browneshill Road Lower, Carlow.

Tullow

Emmeline Edge wishes to construct 15 dwellings (one four-bedroom two-storey detached dwelling, 10 five-bedroom two-storey detached dwelling and four four-bedroom two-storey semi-detached dwellings) at Mt Wolseley Park, Tullow.

Neville Caldbeck wishes to retain agricultural storage shed at Tullowphelim, Tullow.

James Molloy wishes to retain construction of boundary fence, to the rear boundary of existing dwelling at Mill Street, Tullow.