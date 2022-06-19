Artie was a friendly man who had a great love for his family



The late Artie Hade

By Charlie Keegan

ARTHUR (Artie) Hade, St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, whose death took place at his home on Monday 16 May, had been in seriously ill health for some time before his passing.

Aged 85, Artie was a native of Granby Row, Carlow and son of the late Patrick and Nora (Ciss) (formerly Nee) Hade. He was one of a family of four.

He was predeceased in January of this year by his brother Des, who resided in Tallaght, Co Dublin. Artie is survived by his brother Brendan (Dublin) and sister Barbara Nolan (Carlow).

Educated by the Christian Brothers in Carlow, Artie served his time to his trade as a fitter-welder with Thomas Thompson & Sons, structural steel manufacturers, at their Hanover, Carlow plant.

In the mid-1980s, Artie went to work in the same capacity for Hydro Hoist on Carlow’s O’Brien Road, where he finished out his working career up to his retirement at the age of 66.

Artie was considered a first-class man at his trade, always being very conscientious.

He was a staunch member of the CYMS in College Street, later renamed the Carlow Sports & Social Centre. He played handball, racquets and squash for many years. Handball was his favourite sport and he had regular jousts with fellow members, including Michael Byrne, Ernie Culleton, Cecil Whelan, Jimmy Cuddy, Tony Heffernan and Jimmy Byrne, winning handball competitions in the mid-1970s, achievements of which he was greatly proud.

Artie was also a keen rugby follower, supporting Leinster and Irish international teams.

He was a dedicated family man, being married to Eileen McGrath from Hanover, Carlow, who was a neighbour of the Hade family in Granby Row. Artie and Eileen married in 1959 in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow.

He was bereaved in July 2013 by the death of Eileen and he was also predeceased some six years ago by his son Paul.

Artie will be remembered as a friendly man who enjoyed life and had a great love for family – the welfare of his sons and grandchildren were always foremost in his consideration.

He reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen on Wednesday 18 May, when prayers were led by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, who also celebrated his funeral Mass in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Thursday morning.

Following Mass, Artie was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with wife Eileen and son Paul, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Artie is survived by his sons Pat, Tullycross, Renvyle, Co Galway and John, St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, brother Brendan, Rathfarnham, Dublin, sister Barbara Nolan, Green Road, Carlow, his adored grandchildren Ciara, Aoife, Cillian, Niall and Jacqueline, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Edel, brothers-in-law Eamonn Nolan and Jim McGrath, sisters-in-law Sheila and Helen, by nephews, nieces, former work and sporting colleagues, extended family, good neighbours and his circle of friends.