Citizenship ceremonies to return in person for first time in two years

Anne Lucey

The first in-person citizenship ceremonies in more than two years will place on Monday in Killarney when just under 1,000 people will be conferred in two formal ceremonies.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD, retired High Court judge Bryan MacMahon and retired District Court judge Paddy McMahon will be presiding at the events in INEC Killarney.

Candidates from dozens of countries will take an oath of fidelity to the nation, receive certificates of naturalisation and so leave the INEC as full Irish citizens.

Citizenship ceremonies were introduced in 2011, and they took place largely at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

Prior to this citizens were sworn in and took an oath of loyalty to the State during the regular sittings of the District Courts.

The ceremonies have been held in Killarney since 2018.

The last in-person ceremony was held in Killarney in early March 2020 just before lockdown.

A number of online events took place during Covid last year.

The average time for citizenship decision from the time of application is at 23 months, Minister McEntee said recently in the Dáil.

However, the Department of Justice was taking a number of steps to speed up the process, she said, and these included e-vetting and e-tax clearance, she said.