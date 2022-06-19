Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Kathleen Redmond (née Begley)

Kathleen Redmond, nee Begley, Staplestown Road and formerly of 53 Idrone Park, Tullow Road, Carlow, June 18th 2022 in the gentle care of the District Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving son Joe, daughters Sharon, Julieanne, Gillian and Sinead, husband Joe, brothers Michael, Tom and Paddy, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, her 6 adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Kathleen Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow today Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.