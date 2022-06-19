Triumphant return for Carlow Little Theatre

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW little Theatre treated audiences to a mesmerising performance of the Sean O’Casey classic Juno and the Paycock over three nights at the George Bernard Shaw Theatre recently.

The production marked a joyous return to the stage for the much-loved local theatre group following a pandemic-imposed absence of more than two years.

The thrill to be back on stage was clearly evident among the cast and appreciative audiences, with a wonderfully warm atmosphere apparent on each of their three-night run.

Juno and the Paycock offered a mix of comedy and tragedy, set in the slums of Dublin during the Civil War of 1922-23, as it chronicles the fortunes of the impoverished Boyle family.

Directed by Mark Cradock, the incredibly strong cast was certainly up to the challenge of this beloved play with Christy Neary as Captain Jack Boyle, Juno Boyle was played by Keelin McDonald, Joxer Daly by Michael Somers, Mary Boyle by Zoe Hayden, Johnny Boyle by Scott Cooper, Maisie Madigan by Deirdre Fleming, Needle Nugent by Shane Whoriskey, Mrs Tancred by Anne Gleeson, Jerry Devine by Kevin Tynan, Charlie Bentham by Julien Jully, an irregular mobiliser by Richard Duffy, first irregular by Paddy O’Byrne, second irregular by Colin Clifford, coal block vendor by John Kirwan, sewing machine man by Feargal Ward, first furniture remover by Paul McManus, second furniture remover by Paul Foley, first neighbour by Michelle Burke and second neighbour by Michelle Phelan.

Not noted for resting on their laurels, all at Carlow Little Theatre Society are already gearing up for their next production and this time they’re turning their attentions to Shakespeare. Reads for the summer outdoor performance of Shakespeare in pieces began last week with a view to performing on the last weekend of August.