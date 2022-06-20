24,712 CARLOW HOMES AND BUSINESSES BENEFIT FROM IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO RELIABLE HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND THANKS TO IMAGINE 

Sponsored Post

Imagine extends its high-speed broadband connection area, providing immediate connectivity to over 24,712 homes & businesses in Co. Carlow

∙82 % of Carlow NBP Intervention area, the properties in urgent need of better broadband, now have immediate access to Imagine’s High-Speed Broadband connection areas.

∙ Imagine’s commitment to providing better broadband for Ireland’s worst affected broadband areas continues with its exclusive Advanced Hybrid Fixed Broadband Network already connecting 284 live broadband ‘Fibre Hub’ transmission sites , which has provided over 60,000 square kilometres of high-capacity, high-speed Broadband connectivity to over 1.2 Million homes and businesses across 32,000 regional and rural townlands and communities.

There are 28,291 premises in Carlow of which the Irish provider already provides immediate connectivity to over 24,712 homes and businesses across the county with 82% of this connectivity being within the NBP intervention area or those properties that are in urgent need of better broadband.

Homes and businesses that need better broadband can check their Eircode for coverage at imagine.ie

Imagine’s latest news comes as the company continues to receive strong demand for its service, with the Irish provider continuing to win fans amongst its customers with over 60% of new subscribers calling to be connected being referred from existing users of its service.

Sandra Dinan, who heads up the Connecting Communities Team commented “Our exclusive Advanced Hybrid Fixed Wireless Network along with our extensive coverage is a game changer, not only for the people of Carlow but for all of regional and rural Ireland. Now more than ever, people need consistent and reliable broadband.

She continued: “Ireland’s rural communities need better broadband now which is why we are seeing such demand for our service and why we will continue to invest our Community Engagement teams time and focus in the areas high-speed broadband is needed the most. Our network can be deployed in these poor broadband areas within a matter of weeks ensuring we continue to meet this demand”

Local TD’S, Broadband Officers and community action groups who are being contacted by families and business owners who need better broadband are urged to contact Sandra and her team on 1800938414 or via email at [email protected]

Imagine aims to respond to the areas with poor broadband quickly and efficiently.