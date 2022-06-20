Bodies of older man and woman found in Tipperary home

Monday, June 20, 2022

The bodies of an older man and woman have been found in a home in Co Tipperary.

The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in the townland of Cloneen, near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border.

Early indications suggest both bodies were undiscovered for a period of time.

Gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” following the discovery at a domestic residence.

The scene remains preserved at this time and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place later this evening.

The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified, a Garda statement said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee expecting second child

Monday, 20/06/22 - 8:37pm

Temperatures surpass Met Éireann forecast with warm spell set to continue

Monday, 20/06/22 - 8:08pm

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch seeks to dismiss Regency murder charge

Monday, 20/06/22 - 6:27pm