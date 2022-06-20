Five schools’ achievements recognised in STEM

By Suzanne Pender

FIVE primary schools in Co Carlow received awards recognising their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths.

Bishop Foley NS, Carlow; Our Lady’s NS, Nurney; Scoil Náisiúnta Molaise, Old Leighlin; Scoil Phádraig, Rathoe; and St Brigid’s Monastery National School, Bagenalstown were each awarded a Discover Science and Maths Award.

Led by Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students, parents and teachers nationwide in a fun and engaging way.

Minister for further and higher education Simon Harris congratulated all the students and the teachers in Carlow who were successful in winning an SFI Discover Primary Science and Maths Award.

“The projects this year covered several important topics that will inevitably impact every one of us, including climate change, plastics and technology,” he said.

“I know the last few years haven’t been easy for children, but yet again we have seen their imaginations remain alive and they are working together to help us solve the big challenges we all face.”

A virtual award ceremony was attended by teachers and students from over 200 schools all over the country and included a live science show marking the close of this year’s programme.

For more information about the DPSM programme, visit www.primaryscience.ie or contact [email protected].