Irish Water start work on water mains at Hacketstown Rd, Carlow

Irish Water have commenced work along the Hacketstown Road, Carlow to replace problematic water mains.

Irish Water aim to provide a more reliable water supply and reduce high levels of leakage. The works involve the replacement of over 250 metres of problematic water mains with new modern pipes. The programme to replace the water mains in Hacketstown Road commenced today (Monday) 20 June. These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Speaking about the works, Irish Water’s Joe Carroll said: “We are delighted to continue with this crucial work in Carlow. We have previously replaced water mains in Granby Row and other areas in Carlow and this will bring and safer and more reliable supply to the homes and businesses of the area.

“This section of works will take place along Hacketstown Road (R726) east of Carlow Town, from the junction of Hacketstown Road and Pollerton Road, adjacent to the entrance to the Pollerton Business Park, and continue approximately 250 metres eastbound. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Construction and are expected to be completed by early-July.

“Replacing these old and problematic pipes on the Hacketstown Road will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on the website www.water.ie.