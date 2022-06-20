Local brothers trek Barrow way for Ronald McDonald charity

A LOCAL fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House already has almost €4,000 raised ahead of it taking place this week.

Cíarán and John Delaney will complete the Barrow Way Walk – 113kms from Robertstown in Co Kildare to St Mullins over three days between 24-26 June – for the Ronald McDonald House. The charity provides accommodation for up to 20 families with sick children at Crumlin Hospital every night.

The brothers were thrilled with the generosity of people ahead of their mammoth walk.

“We are absolutely delighted,” said John from Crettyard. “We were not expecting it; it’s just been brilliant. Thank everyone who donated.”

There was a very significant donation from Martin Rice and the team at Newhaven Kitchens, who presented them with €500.

The Ronald McDonald House is a charity close to the brothers’ hearts.

Cíarán and his wife Katie’s new-born daughter Evie had been placed in intensive care with cystic hygroma.

Cíarán and Katie subsequently spent 173 days in the Ronald McDonald house as Evie underwent lifesaving care in Crumlin Hospital, while she is now back at home in Graiguecullen.

Since the brothers launched the fundraiser, some people have offered to join the walk for parts of the route. John thanked people for their support and said they were more than welcome to walk with them. People are invited to keep an eye on John’s Facebook page for details of where they will be between 24-26 June.

People who wish to donate can do so here.