Survey on future of Rathvilly’s public realm

People are invited to have their say about the future of Rathvilly’s public realm.

Carlow County Council with the support of Rural Regeneration & Development Fund have appointed the consultancy company Vincent Hannon Architects (VHA) to develop a plan for the most effective presentation, management and enhancement of the town’s public realm. The plan will looking at connectivity, parking and traffic, heritage and tourism among other aspects.

As part of the project, people are invited to take part in a short survey which can be found here.

The aim of the project is to develop a strategy for the town’s public realm, which can be used to identify and provide guidance for individual detail design projects. The plan will be visual and identify both short-term and longer-term projects.