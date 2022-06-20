What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Discussions over the rising cost of living and the return of Covid concerns dominate Monday’s front pages.

The Irish Times reports the Coalition leaders will meet today to discuss the Government’s budgetary strategy ahead of the Summer Economic Statement after the Taoiseach again ruled out any further supports being announced before the budget in October.

The paper also reports this year’s Leaving Certificate results may not be released until late August due to delays caused by an additional sitting of the exams, measures to ensure results are not lower than last year, and a shortage of examiners.

The Irish Examiner leads with: ‘Shift in profile of sex crime offenders in prisons’, hearing claims there are issues with the current treatment programme for sex offenders.

The paper also quotes HSE chief executive Paul Reid, warning that face masks may return on public transport due to concerns over rising case numbers.

The Echo reports cocaine addition is on the rise in Cork, according to figures from the Tabor Group, while the front page also carries an image from a cost of living protest staged in the city over the weekend.

The Irish Daily Star‘s front page is dominated by sporting stories, leading with boxer Tyson Fury’s response to his US flight ban due to his “former links to Daniel Kinahan”.

The paper also carries an image of Clare’s Tony Kelly and Galway manager Henry Shefflin after their respective teams sealed their places in the All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals over the weekend, beating Wexford and Cork.

The Irish Sun, meanwhile, reports: ‘IRA plot to murder Ghislaine Maxwell’, adding the “disgraced socialite” was once on the IRA’s hit list, according to comments made by her lawyer to a judge in the US.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reports Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs are calling for motor tax to be axed as part of measures to tackle the rising cost of living.

The paper also carries an image of US swimmer Lia Thomas, following a decision by the sport’s governing body FINA regarding rules for transgender athletes taking part in competitions.

In Britain, the front pages are led by the rail strike which is set to hit the UK as tens of thousands of staff plan to walk out in a dispute over pay, conditions and job losses.

The biggest rail shutdown in 30 years will start tonight, Metro writes, warning that commuters will be left “scrambling for the last train home”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 🔴 Network derailed

🔴 Cost of living crisis: tales from the front line

The i says industrial actions will continue until autumn.

Monday's front page: Rail strikes 'to carry on until the autumn'

The Daily Telegraph similarly warns the strike may last six months as disputes cause a “war of attrition”.

Major trade unions are urging the UK government to find a solution before the strikes begin, The Independent reports.

The Guardian writes of growing anger as ministers “refuse to join (a) last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes”.

Guardian front page, Monday 20 June 2022: Anger as ministers refuse to join last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes

The Daily Mail splash says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to condemn the strike action which will “cause chaos and cost businesses hundreds of millions of pounds”.

The Sun declares that the strike action is “returning this country to the 1970s”.

On tomorrow's front page: Teachers and binmen threaten to join railway workers' strike – causing chaos not seen since the 1970s

The Times and the Daily Mirror report teachers and doctors are threatening to join the strikes with the rail union boss backing calls for a general walk-out.

The Daily Express carries a warning from the British transport secretary to Labour that voters “won’t forget” its reluctance to condemn the strike.

Monday's front page: Voters won't forgive rail strike betrayal

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that City of London bosses have warned that the UK is facing a damaging recession later this year and that managers lack the experience to deal with the economic shock.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 20 June

And the Daily Star splash has forecasters saying that a “Spanish plume summer” could hit the UK and last well into September, bringing temperatures of over 28C and lasting several days for some parts of the country.