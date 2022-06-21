Car stolen from Carlow house after burglary

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary and theft of a car from a house in The Willows, Carlow in the early hours of Monday morning. Shortly before 4am the front door of the house was forced open and a set of car keys taken from the property off the Hacketstown Road. The car, a black Volkswagen Golf, was then driven away at speed. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious or was in the vicinity of Hackettstown Road between 4am and 5am and has dash-cam footage is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 9136620.

Gardaí are separately investigating a break in at a garden shed in Milford Cross. The break in occurred between 6pm on Sunday 12 June and 3pm on Thursday 16 June. A number of pieces of gardening equipment were taken – Husqvarna strimmer, a hedgecutter (brand unknown), a Husqvarna chainsaw and various other gardening tools. Anyone with any information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area between those dates is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow.