Two Carlow pupils receive awards at national art comp

Two Carlow pupils were among competition winners in a national art competition.

Amelia Walsh and Cormac Phelan from Our Lady’s National School in Nurney, Carlow joined other winners at the Barretstown fun camp, Kildare for the presentation of prizes of the national final of the “Imagine the Future” competition.

Amelia Walsh won the junior infants-first class category while Cormac Phelan was awarded second place in the second class-fourth class section.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP), organised the competition which invited primary school students in the 679 schools in the NBP intervention area to create a piece of art to represent the world of possibilities that will be opened up by high-speed broadband.

Project entries ranged from robot surgeons to interactive classrooms where VR headsets transport you to Ancient Egypt to wander around the pyramids. A key theme across the shortlisted entries was the focus on solar powered systems to reduce the impact of fossil fuels.

NBI Chairman David McCourt presented the top prize to DJ Poff from Boheshill National School, Co. Kerry whose project imagined a world of hydro-powered cars, solar-powered shoes, and homes built on raised platforms to allow plants and animals to live freely in their natural habitat.

Ryan Tubridy, one of the competition judges, said: “I had no doubt Ireland’s primary school kids were going to impress. In fact I was even more amazed than I expected. I love to see the imagination of our young people at work and combining it with the world of possibility enabled by new technology led them to create some really special work. Each entry told a unique story and I want to congratulate them all and of course pay tribute to the hard work of their teachers in primary schools all over the country.”