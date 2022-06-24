Quality of SETU Carlow category winners’ projects ‘amazing’

A DRIVING companion app that can rate your driving skills, a crypto-based mining game and a system that finds weaknesses in hardware, software and operating systems were the top winners of South-East Technological University’s (SETU) 11th annual showcase of final year computing projects, sponsored by Netwatch.

Chi Leong Ng won the software development category for his project Driving Companion app. Chi Leong Ng developed a mobile phone app to track the speed, acceleration and deceleration during a user’s driving journey. The data is then analysed and a score is given so that the driver can understand all aspects of their driving skills and improve them.

Jonathon Bourke won the cybercrime and IT security category with his project CVE-Guard. This vulnerability management aid protects IT systems from attacks by identifying, evaluating, remediating and documenting security weaknesses.

Following good quality vulnerability management practices, is vital in reducing an organisation’s attack surface and prioritising relevant security threats that are constantly discovered.

Michael Rainsford Ryan was the winner of the computer games development category with Mecha-Miners, a blockchain mining game. Mecha-Miners is a crypto-based game with online multiplayer, fast-paced battles with upgrades and gadgets. The game is built in the Godot engine and utilises a server-side GraphQL interface to communicate with Enjin for its blockchain capabilities as the game’s currency.

Simon Walshe, software development team lead, Netwatch Group, was impressed with the excellent standard of real-world projects: ‘‘This is our second year partnering with this showcase, but Netwatch has been involved with the computing department on SETU’s Carlow campus for many years now. Each year, we are lucky to welcome some of these students into our R&D department as part of our internship programmes. The quality of the projects from this year’s graduates is amazing and it is very encouraging to see they are aimed at real world issues.

‘‘We got to see a wide variety of technologies used, everything from blockchain to machine learning. We’d like to congratulate all the students involved and wish them the very best of luck in the future.’’

Nigel Whyte, head of the department of computing, SETU Carlow, added: ‘‘The demand by employers for SETU computing graduates is high, they are regarded as industry-ready and capable of collaborating with the world’s largest tech firms, as seen by the calibre of projects on display at this year’s showcase. I am delighted to have the continued support of Netwatch as sponsors of the showcase and, indeed, collaborative partners on some final year projects. As this year’s computing graduates embark on their professions, I wish them every success and happiness in a job they enjoy.’’