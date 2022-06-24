Try out museum activity quiz

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council and Padraig Dooley, chairperson of the board of Carlow County Museum, recently visited the museum and tried out the quiz

By Suzanne Pender

LOOKING for something to do as a family over the school holidays? Pop into Carlow County Museum and try its updated museum detective family activity quiz.

The quiz leads you through three of the museum’s four galleries, with a series of clues to help you complete the crossword.

Among hundreds of objects you will encounter the 16th century effigy of Robert Hartpole, constable of Carlow Castle; John Tyndall, Carlow’s man of science; the magnificent hand-carved pulpit from Carlow Cathedra;l and the original printing press from The Nationalist newspaper.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council, and Padraig Dooley, chairperson of the board of Carlow County Museum, recently visited the museum and tried out the quiz. “It’s a great way to explore our wonderful county museum and for families to engage with our history in a fun way and admission is free,” said cllr O’Donoghue.

The quiz also encourages people to continue their journey by exploring the history and heritage of Carlow town and county by following its many town and village heritage trails.

Visit carlowmuseum.com for further information about opening hours.